Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado engaged in a "hopping speed" pursuit with a red kangaroo taking a nighttime jaunt through the middle of a road. The Durango Police Department posted body camera footage to Facebook showing part of the chase that ensued after officers were called to wrangle a small red kangaroo. Advertisement The post said the officers "were caught in a high-speed (well, hopping speed) chase with an unexpected suspect -- a rogue red-kangaroo! Someone wandered away for a late-night Cold Stone run?" Kangaroos are legal to keep as pets in Durango. "No worries, the long-legged friend was released to their owner... and we're seriously reconsidering cardio," the post said. Police joked in a comment under the post that the 'roo "was also advised of the dangers of exceeding curfew and speeding in a residential area." Another comment from the department joked that officers were considering a kangaroo for the department: "There's been some brainstorming on how we can get the Chief to approve one. Emotional support kangaroo? Drug sniffing kangaroo? Search and rescue roo? The possibilities are endless." Advertisement