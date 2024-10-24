Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor

|Advertisement
An open spot on the Town Council also has no nominees.
Chief Administrative Officer Amber Dashney said two rounds of applications have gone out seeking nominations for mayor, but so far no one has signed up.
"It's a little concerning, but I am confident that someone will step forward," Dashney told CKOM-AM.
Dashney said the council will select a deputy mayor to handle the duties of the office if no candidates run for mayor in the Nov. 13 election.
"At that meeting, we will decide on a date for a by-election, and we will continue calling a by-election until we fill the mayor spot and the other councilor spot, as well," Dashney said.