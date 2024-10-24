Saskatchewan, Canada, town can't find anyone to run for mayor

Officials in the Town of Kyle, Saskatchewan, Canada, said no one is running for mayor in the Nov. 13 election. Photo by planet_fox/Pixabay.com

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A town in Saskatchewan, Canada, is facing one major hurdle in the run-up to its November municipal election: No one is running for mayor. Officials in Kyle said Mayor George Williams, who was elected in November 2021, is retiring this year, and so far, no candidates have come forward to seek the office.

An open spot on the Town Council also has no nominees.

Chief Administrative Officer Amber Dashney said two rounds of applications have gone out seeking nominations for mayor, but so far no one has signed up.

"It's a little concerning, but I am confident that someone will step forward," Dashney told CKOM-AM.

Dashney said the council will select a deputy mayor to handle the duties of the office if no candidates run for mayor in the Nov. 13 election.

"At that meeting, we will decide on a date for a by-election, and we will continue calling a by-election until we fill the mayor spot and the other councilor spot, as well," Dashney said.

