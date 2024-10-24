Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 24, 2024 / 12:37 PM

Halloween decorations 'bruined' by three black bears

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's doorbell camera captured video of a trio of black bear cubs making a meal out of her family's Halloween pumpkins and Amazon packages.

The video shows what unfolded when the three young bruins approached Erin Chester's front door in Asheville.

Advertisement

The bears tore through Chester's Amazon packages before turning their attention to the pumpkins placed on the stoop as Halloween decorations.

Two of the bears wrestle for ownership of a pumpkin while the third bear enjoys another gourd by itself.

The video ends with one of the bears carrying the remaining pumpkin away as a to-go snack.

Bears have been known in the past to go looking for food on front porches -- a hungry bear was famously caught on camera last year stealing a Taco Bell delivery from the front door of an Orlando, Fla., home.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
'Mysterious winged and horned creature' caught on camera at zoo
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- England's Bristol Zoo is asking for the public's help to identify a "mysterious winged and horned creature" caught on a trail camera in a woodland area.
Runaway red kangaroo wrangled in Colorado
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Runaway red kangaroo wrangled in Colorado
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado engaged in a "hopping speed" pursuit with a red kangaroo taking a nighttime jaunt through the middle of a road.
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
Odd News // 21 hours ago
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office issued an official passport for fictional character Paddington Bear after a request from the makers of the upcoming film "Paddington in Peru."
S.C. man goes back to store for lottery ticket, wins $300,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
S.C. man goes back to store for lottery ticket, wins $300,000
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who decided not to buy a lottery ticket ended up changing his mind, going back to the store and winning $300,000.
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A woman from Bangladesh used chopsticks to lift one grain of rice at a time and managed to eat a record-breaking 37 pieces in one minute.
Animal rescuer chases loose lizard on roof of home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Animal rescuer chases loose lizard on roof of home
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers in Australia responded to a Queensland home to help out with an unusual problem -- a lizard on the roof.
Flushed candy wrappers block sewer, officials stress the 'three Ps'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flushed candy wrappers block sewer, officials stress the 'three Ps'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- England's Southern Water is reminding residents to only flush the "three Ps" down the toilet after a sewer blockage was identified as a stash of candy wrappers.
Escaped goat found grazing in Washington city park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped goat found grazing in Washington city park
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A "gutsy goat" absconded from a Washington farm and took a trip to a city park for some grazing.
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A copy of William Shakespeare's "Life of King Henry the Fifth" was returned to a New Jersey library 101 years after it was checked out.
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a trip to the store that started with a joke about winning the lottery ended with his winning a $1 million jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement