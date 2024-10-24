Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's doorbell camera captured video of a trio of black bear cubs making a meal out of her family's Halloween pumpkins and Amazon packages.

The video shows what unfolded when the three young bruins approached Erin Chester's front door in Asheville.

The bears tore through Chester's Amazon packages before turning their attention to the pumpkins placed on the stoop as Halloween decorations.

Two of the bears wrestle for ownership of a pumpkin while the third bear enjoys another gourd by itself.

The video ends with one of the bears carrying the remaining pumpkin away as a to-go snack.

Bears have been known in the past to go looking for food on front porches -- a hungry bear was famously caught on camera last year stealing a Taco Bell delivery from the front door of an Orlando, Fla., home.