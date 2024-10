A South Carolina man who talked himself out of buying a scratch-off lottery ticket later changed his mind and went back for it, earning him a $300,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who decided not to buy a lottery ticket ended up changing his mind, going back to the store and winning $300,000. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was at the Lowry Food Mart on Wells Highway in Seneca when a Carolina Cash scratch-off ticket caught his eye. Advertisement

"I didn't buy it," the man said.

He left the store, but couldn't stop thinking about the ticket, so he returned later to see if it was still there.

"I bought it," he said.

The ticket earned the player the final available $300,000 top prize in the Carolina Cash game.

The winner said his prize money will go toward buying a new home.