Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 4:20 PM

British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear

By Ben Hooper
Britain's Home Office issued an official passport for Paddington Bear following a request for a replica by the makers of upcoming film "Paddington in Peru." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Britain's Home Office issued an official passport for Paddington Bear following a request for a replica by the makers of upcoming film "Paddington in Peru." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office issued an official passport for fictional character Paddington Bear after a request from the makers of the upcoming film Paddington in Peru.

Rob Silva, co-producer of the film, said he and his team contacted the Home Office asking for a replica passport to use in the movie.

Advertisement

"We wrote to the Home Office asking if we could get a replica, and they actually issued Paddington with an official passport -- there's only one of these," Silva told the Radio Times.

The document bears Paddington's photo, as well as his June 25 birthday and his birth location in Peru.

"You wouldn't think the Home Office would have a sense of humor, but under official observations, they've just listed him as Bear," Silva said.

Paddington in Peru, the third film in the franchise, is scheduled to be released Jan. 17, 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

S.C. man goes back to store for lottery ticket, wins $300,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
S.C. man goes back to store for lottery ticket, wins $300,000
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who decided not to buy a lottery ticket ended up changing his mind, going back to the store and winning $300,000.
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time, sets Guinness record
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A woman from Bangladesh used chopsticks to lift one grain of rice at a time and managed to eat a record-breaking 37 pieces in one minute.
Animal rescuer chases loose lizard on roof of home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Animal rescuer chases loose lizard on roof of home
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers in Australia responded to a Queensland home to help out with an unusual problem -- a lizard on the roof.
Flushed candy wrappers block sewer, officials stress the 'three Ps'
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Flushed candy wrappers block sewer, officials stress the 'three Ps'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- England's Southern Water is reminding residents to only flush the "three Ps" down the toilet after a sewer blockage was identified as a stash of candy wrappers.
Escaped goat found grazing in Washington city park
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Escaped goat found grazing in Washington city park
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A "gutsy goat" absconded from a Washington farm and took a trip to a city park for some grazing.
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A copy of William Shakespeare's "Life of King Henry the Fifth" was returned to a New Jersey library 101 years after it was checked out.
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a trip to the store that started with a joke about winning the lottery ended with his winning a $1 million jackpot.
Swiss twins break two world records for synchronized inline skating
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swiss twins break two world records for synchronized inline skating
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A pair of twin sisters from Switzerland showed off their inline skating abilities and broke a pair of Guinness World Records in the process.
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Odd News // 1 day ago
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Audience members attending an orca show at SeaWorld San Antonio got more than they bargained for when the killer whale defecated in its pool and then splashed the crowd with soiled water.
Kangaroo on the loose after fleeing from bear in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kangaroo on the loose after fleeing from bear in Florida
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are on the hunt for a kangaroo that reportedly escaped when a bear wandered into its enclosure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Cockatoo rescued after four weeks trapped inside grocery store
Cockatoo rescued after four weeks trapped inside grocery store
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement