British government issues official passport for Paddington Bear

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Britain's Home Office issued an official passport for fictional character Paddington Bear after a request from the makers of the upcoming film Paddington in Peru. Rob Silva, co-producer of the film, said he and his team contacted the Home Office asking for a replica passport to use in the movie.

"We wrote to the Home Office asking if we could get a replica, and they actually issued Paddington with an official passport -- there's only one of these," Silva told the Radio Times.

The document bears Paddington's photo, as well as his June 25 birthday and his birth location in Peru.

"You wouldn't think the Home Office would have a sense of humor, but under official observations, they've just listed him as Bear," Silva said.

Paddington in Peru, the third film in the franchise, is scheduled to be released Jan. 17, 2025.