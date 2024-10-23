Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 11:55 AM

Woman uses chopsticks to eat one grain of rice at a time

By Ben Hooper
Sumaiya Khan broke the world record for the most rice grains eaten in one minute using chopsticks by eating 37 grains of rice one at a time. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Sumaiya Khan broke the world record for the most rice grains eaten in one minute using chopsticks by eating 37 grains of rice one at a time. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A woman from Bangladesh used chopsticks to lift one grain of rice at a time and managed to eat a record-breaking 37 pieces in one minute.

Sumaiya Khan, 24, told Guinness World Records she has been using chopsticks to eat all of her meals for a few years.

Advertisement

"I had a thing for ramen back in the day, I was obsessed with ramen and loved Korean culture so that's when I got my own personal chopsticks and since then I've eaten almost all of my food using them, and especially since I'm Bangladeshi I eat rice almost every single day," Khan said.

A coworker took note of Khan's rice-eating skills and suggested she might be able to break the record for the most rice grains eaten in one minute using chopsticks, which previously stood at 27.

@guinnessworldrecords

Most rice grains eaten in one minute using chopsticks ⏱️ 37 by Sumaiya Khan ♬ original sound - Guinness World Records

Khan easily defeated the record by eating 37 grains of rice, one at a time.

Advertisement

"It feels surreal, it feels amazing and everyone around me is proud of me for actually attempting it," she said. "I feel proud of myself for doing it too because it's such a great thing to actually achieve, having your name out there in the world and being part of something so big, it's actually amazing and I'm honored and blessed and proud and every other good thing that I can say about it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Escaped goat found grazing in Washington city park
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped goat found grazing in Washington city park
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A "gutsy goat" absconded from a Washington farm and took a trip to a city park for some grazing.
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A copy of William Shakespeare's "Life of King Henry the Fifth" was returned to a New Jersey library 101 years after it was checked out.
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a trip to the store that started with a joke about winning the lottery ended with his winning a $1 million jackpot.
Swiss twins break two world records for synchronized inline skating
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Swiss twins break two world records for synchronized inline skating
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A pair of twin sisters from Switzerland showed off their inline skating abilities and broke a pair of Guinness World Records in the process.
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Audience members attending an orca show at SeaWorld San Antonio got more than they bargained for when the killer whale defecated in its pool and then splashed the crowd with soiled water.
Kangaroo on the loose after fleeing from bear in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kangaroo on the loose after fleeing from bear in Florida
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are on the hunt for a kangaroo that reportedly escaped when a bear wandered into its enclosure.
Cockatoo rescued after four weeks trapped inside grocery store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cockatoo rescued after four weeks trapped inside grocery store
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A cockatoo that spent nearly a month trapped inside a supermarket in Sydney, Australia, was captured by a wildlife rescuer after weeks of attempts.
Struggling dog rescued from Massachusetts lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Struggling dog rescued from Massachusetts lake
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts used a drone and a pair of borrowed boats to rescue a dog who chased some geese out into a lake and became stranded.
Man drove around for weeks with $50,000 Powerball ticket in his car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man drove around for weeks with $50,000 Powerball ticket in his car
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man with a bad habit of letting unchecked lottery tickets accumulate in his car discovered he had been driving around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.
'Thicc boi' black bear caught on camera in Colorado
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Thicc boi' black bear caught on camera in Colorado
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared photos and video of a particularly portly black bear whose size "takes the cake."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Orca splashes poop into audience at SeaWorld San Antonio
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Shakespeare book returned to N.J. library 100 years overdue
Cockatoo rescued after four weeks trapped inside grocery store
Cockatoo rescued after four weeks trapped inside grocery store
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement