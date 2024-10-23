Trending
Oct. 23, 2024 / 1:49 PM

Animal rescuer chases loose lizard on roof of home

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers in Australia responded to a Queensland home to help out with an unusual problem -- a lizard on the roof.

Stuart McKenzie, owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, visited the home in Bokarina with new team member Ella after a rambunctious reptile was spotted on the roof.

McKenzie identified the climbing critter as a lace monitor lizard, also known as a tree goanna.

A video of the rescue posted to social media shows McKenzie climbing onto the roof of the home to grab the lizard by the tail, but the reptile did not give up without a fight.

"It nearly bit me leg," McKenzie says in the footage.

The snake catcher manages to get a better grip on the lizard and holds it up victoriously, announcing: "Got 'im!"

