Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A "gutsy goat" absconded from a Washington farm and took a trip to a city park for some grazing.

The Pullman Police Department said a code enforcement officer responded when a goat was spotted at Sunnyside Park.

"Wide open spaces, playground equipment AND a pond?! When this gutsy goat decided to flee the farm, it's no wonder that it headed to the City of Pullman's Sunnyside Park," the department said on social media.

The officer wrangled the goat with help from a member of the public and "provided a safe, first-class police escort back to the pasture."