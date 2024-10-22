Trending
Odd News
Oct. 22, 2024 / 3:49 PM

Swiss twins break two world records for synchronized inline skating

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A pair of twin sisters from Switzerland showed off their inline skating abilities and broke a pair of Guinness World Records in the process.

Naemi and Alena Stump, both 14, took their skates to a vert ramp measuring 12 feet and 9 inches high to break the records for the most synchronized tricks on inline skates in 30 seconds, 11, and the most synchronized tricks on inline skates in one minute, 21.

The sisters started skating at the age of 8 and said it took years of practice to be able to perfectly coordinate their tricks.

The learning process was complicated by Alina's memory problems, which stem from a brain tumor she was diagnosed with at the age of 2.

"Alena kept forgetting the order of the tricks," Naemi Stump told Guinness World Records.

The sisters said weeks of repetitive practice turned out to be the key to perfecting their routine.

