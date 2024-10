George Hurt joked to his coworkers that he was going to win the lottery moments before he scratched off a $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a trip to the store that started with a joke about winning the lottery ended with his winning a $1 million jackpot. George Hurt told Virginia Lottery officials he and two coworkers went to the 604 Minute Market on Cloverdale Road in Roanoke during their lunch break and he joked to them that he was going to win the lottery.

Hurt's jest turned prophetic when he bought four scratch-off tickets and one of them, a Virginia Millions game, turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.

"I am proof that prayers do get answered," Hurt said.

Hurt chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $571,000 before taxes. He did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for the money.