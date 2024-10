Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are on the hunt for a kangaroo that reportedly escaped when a bear wandered into its enclosure.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said on social media that "Pierson is hopping" after a kangaroo was spotted on the loose in the area.

Chitwood offered an update on the situation in a comment under the post.

"The kangaroo reportedly escaped due to a bear entering its enclosure. Not located yet but we have been in contact with the owner and are keeping our eyes peeled," he wrote.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission official who is searching for the missing marsupial said the kangaroo is likely still nearby its owner's property in Pierson, as the animals normally remain close to their enclosures after escaping.