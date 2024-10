Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Audience members attending an orca show at SeaWorld San Antonio got more than they bargained for when the killer whale defecated in its pool and then splashed the crowd with soiled water.

Alex Bermudez posted a video to TikTok showing the orca swimming in its glass-walled pool with a cloud of whale poop following behind it.

Advertisement

The oceanic mammal then splashes the feces-filled water onto the crowd and SeaWorld employees, eliciting a mixture of shock, disgust and amusement.

SeaWorld San Antonio has yet to comment on the incident.

SeaWorld announced in 2016 that it would end its orca breeding program and phase out the animals at its parks after the current generation dies out. Five orcas currently reside at SeaWorld San Antonio.