Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand airport posted a sign in its drop-off zone asking passengers and their drivers to limit their farewell hugs to a maximum of three minutes.

Photos of the sign at Dunedin Airport went viral online for its unusual message: "Max hug time 3 minutes. For fonder farewells please use the car park."

Dan De Bono, the airport's chief executive, said some goodbyes in the drop-off zone have been taking up far too much time.

"We're trying to have fun with it. It is an airport and those drop off locations are common locations for farewells," he told Radio New Zealand. "There's no space left for others. It's about enabling others to have hugs."

De Bono acknowledged the sign has been controversial.

"It's caused quite a stir, we've got quite a bit of conversation going," he said.