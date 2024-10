A Maryland man said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was among the unchecked lottery tickets that spent weeks in a pile in his car. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man with a bad habit of letting unchecked lottery tickets accumulate in his car discovered he had been driving around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Nottingham man told Maryland Lottery officials he was driving with a friend recently when his passenger decided it was time to check the pile of Powerball tickets he had accumulated in the vehicle. Advertisement

The stack contained a few $4 and $7 winners, but the pair paused when she used her lottery app to scan a ticket worth $50,000.

"I told her to scan it again," the player said. "Then I went home and looked up the winning numbers online. I had to keep checking. I couldn't believe it."

The ticket for the Sept. 28 Powerball drawing had been purchased from Bel Air Looney's Pub on South Main Street in Harford County.

The player said his winnings will go into savings.