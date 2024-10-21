Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles strengthened his claim to the position by breaking the record for the farthest distance to blow a playing card.

David Rush, whose number of concurrently-held Guinness World Records is approaching 200, said he thought beating the previous record of 12 feet would be easy, considering he broke the record for the farthest distance to blow a pea at nearly 85 feet.

Rush said his opinion changed when his initial practice attempts failed to surpass 6 feet, but he continued practicing until he was approaching the previous record.

He said the day of his official attempt started with multiple failures until he was finally able to blow the card 33 feet and 4.78 inches with a single breath, breaking the previous record by a factor of 269%.