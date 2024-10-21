Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said mysterious holes appearing along the banks of the state's freshwater rivers have been identified as the work of invasive fish.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Research Institute said on social media that the holes have "become a common sight" on the state's riverbanks.

Biologists identified the holes as "catfish condos" for invasive armored sailfin catfish, also known as plecos.

"These burrows serve as nesting sites where the catfish protect their eggs and young," the post said. "However, this digging behavior can cause problems for Florida's freshwater ecosystems as they destabilize banks and contribute to erosion and increased turbidity in the water."

The Research Institute said the issue should serve as a reminder of the dangers of releasing non-native species.

"Invasive species like this one are often introduced to Florida's waterways when aquarium pets are released into the wild. While it may seem harmless, releasing pets can have serious consequences for the environment and wildlife that depend on these habitats," officials wrote.