Odd News
Oct. 21, 2024 / 4:08 PM

'Thicc boi' black bear caught on camera in Colorado

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared photos and video of a particularly portly black bear whose size "takes the cake."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Southwest Region, said on social media that the bear is one of the fattest ever caught on camera in the Durango area.

"We thought we had seen really fat Durango bears before. But this one takes the cake," the post said. "It also probably ate the cake. Every cake."

CPW thoroughly roasted the "thicc boi" in the process of posting videos.

"When he sits, how does he not just roll over?" officials wrote. "Genuinely need to know how much more this black bear thinks he needs to eat before finding a den this year?"

Struggling dog rescued from Massachusetts lake
Odd News // 4 minutes ago
Struggling dog rescued from Massachusetts lake
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts used a drone and a pair of borrowed boats to rescue a dog who chased some geese out into a lake and became stranded.
Man drove around for weeks with $50,000 Powerball ticket in his car
Odd News // 14 minutes ago
Man drove around for weeks with $50,000 Powerball ticket in his car
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland man with a bad habit of letting unchecked lottery tickets accumulate in his car discovered he had been driving around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.
Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mysterious holes on Florida riverbanks identified as 'catfish condos'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said mysterious holes appearing along the banks of the state's freshwater rivers have been identified as the work of invasive fish.
Man blows playing card 33 feet in a single breath
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man blows playing card 33 feet in a single breath
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Idaho man who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles strengthened his claim to the position by breaking the record for the farthest distance to blow a playing card.
New Zealand airport limits drop-off hugs to three minutes
Odd News // 4 hours ago
New Zealand airport limits drop-off hugs to three minutes
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A New Zealand airport posted a sign in its drop-off zone asking passengers and their drivers to limit their farewell hugs to a maximum of three minutes.
Mystery safe dumped at side of Texas road
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mystery safe dumped at side of Texas road
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are attempting to solve the mystery of a large safe that was dumped at the side of the road on a cul-de-sac.
'Broken' lottery vending machine gives Ill. man $9.2M ticket
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Broken' lottery vending machine gives Ill. man $9.2M ticket
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Illinois man said he only ended up winning a $9,200,000 lottery jackpot because he was having trouble with a vending machine.
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A canine-loving Canadian broke a Guinness World Record by taking 38 dogs on a single walk for over half a mile.
Fur seal stops on railroad tracks, delaying commuter trains
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fur seal stops on railroad tracks, delaying commuter trains
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Commuters in New Zealand's capital area faced lengthy delays when a fur seal planted itself in the middle of a set of train tracks.
Mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches
Odd News // 4 days ago
Mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Environmental authorities in Canada are trying to solve the mystery of unidentified white blobs that have been washing up on Newfoundland beaches.
