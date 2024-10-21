Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared photos and video of a particularly portly black bear whose size "takes the cake."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Southwest Region, said on social media that the bear is one of the fattest ever caught on camera in the Durango area.

"We thought we had seen really fat Durango bears before. But this one takes the cake," the post said. "It also probably ate the cake. Every cake."

CPW thoroughly roasted the "thicc boi" in the process of posting videos.

He's a thicc boi! pic.twitter.com/0QrybbkAtW— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 18, 2024

"When he sits, how does he not just roll over?" officials wrote. "Genuinely need to know how much more this black bear thinks he needs to eat before finding a den this year?"