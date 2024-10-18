Trending
Oct. 18, 2024 / 12:12 PM

Fur seal stops on railroad tracks, delaying commuter trains

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Commuters in New Zealand's capital area faced lengthy delays when a fur seal planted itself in the middle of a set of train tracks.

The country's Department of Conservation said on social media that commuter trains were delayed when the fur seal, also known as a kekeno, was spotted in the middle of the tracks near Ngauranga, a suburb of Wellington.

"Although the loose seal caused issues for public transport, many people were more concerned with the welfare of the animal, with multiple reports to our hotline," the post said. "The sub-adult seal isn't an unusual sight around Wellington, however, it was quite skinny, and didn't seem fazed by its predicament, which could indicate signs of fatigue."

The DOC said the "seal didn't need to catch the train in the end, as DOC rangers gave it a ride to Wellington's south coast, where it was safely released away from people and dogs."

