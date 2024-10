A large combination safe with unknown contents was found dumped at the side of a road outside San Antonio. Photo courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are attempting to solve the mystery of a large safe that was dumped at the side of the road on a cul-de-sac. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the locked safe was found on the cul-de-sac of Stevens Pkwy and Sam Houston Way in the San Antonio area. Advertisement

Witnesses described the person who dumped the safe as a man between the ages of 50 and 60, and driving a newer-model Chevrolet Silverado truck.

"The driver exited the truck and pulled a large combination safe from the bed of the truck," the Sheriff's Office said. "He dumped it on the side of the road."

The contents of the safe remain a mystery.