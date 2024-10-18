Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 18, 2024 / 3:42 PM

'Broken' lottery vending machine gives Ill. man $9.2M ticket

By Ben Hooper
An Illinois man said he ended up winning a $9.2 million lottery prize as a result of having trouble with a lottery vending machine. Photo courtesy of the Illinois Lottery
An Illinois man said he ended up winning a $9.2 million lottery prize as a result of having trouble with a lottery vending machine. Photo courtesy of the Illinois Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Illinois man said he only ended up winning a $9,200,000 lottery jackpot because he was having trouble with a vending machine.

The player told Illinois Lottery officials his winning story began with a grocery-buying trip to the Jewel store in Addison.

Advertisement

"It was a normal day, just like any other. I was picking up groceries at Jewel and on my way out the door, I decided to buy a lottery ticket," the man said.

The player said he ran into some trouble while using the lottery vending machine.

"I actually wanted to buy a ticket for a different game and the machine got stuck on Lotto. I was a bit frustrated. I said, 'What is going on? The machine won't give me the right game!' So I decided I may as well buy the Lotto ticket," he said.

The ticket ended up scoring the man a $9,200,000 prize in the Aug. 24 lotto drawing.

"The morning after the drawing, I scanned the ticket at a machine to check if it was a winner. When the machine showed the $9.2 million prize amount, I couldn't believe it!," the winner said. "I looked at my wife and she was completely speechless. We are laughing over how angry I was at the broken machine -- and we're so grateful for how it all turned out."

Advertisement

The Illinois Lottery said the jackpot is the second largest prize won in the Lotto game this year after a player scored $10.4 million in February.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mystery safe dumped at side of Texas road
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Mystery safe dumped at side of Texas road
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are attempting to solve the mystery of a large safe that was dumped at the side of the road on a cul-de-sac.
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Canadian man walks 38 dogs at once to break world record
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A canine-loving Canadian broke a Guinness World Record by taking 38 dogs on a single walk for over half a mile.
Fur seal stops on railroad tracks, delaying commuter trains
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Fur seal stops on railroad tracks, delaying commuter trains
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Commuters in New Zealand's capital area faced lengthy delays when a fur seal planted itself in the middle of a set of train tracks.
Mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Environmental authorities in Canada are trying to solve the mystery of unidentified white blobs that have been washing up on Newfoundland beaches.
Team loyalty earns S.C. woman $200,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Team loyalty earns S.C. woman $200,000 lottery jackpot
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her loyalty to her favorite college team earned her a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Cat living at London ambulance station spared from eviction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat living at London ambulance station spared from eviction
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A rescue cat who has lived at a London ambulance station for 16 years was spared from an announced eviction after a public outcry that included a petition with more than 62,000 signatures.
Missouri museum opens 100-year-old time capsule
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missouri museum opens 100-year-old time capsule
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., opened a 100-year-old time capsule that contained items including newspapers and a letter from President Calvin Coolidge.
Cyprus festival features 246-foot kebab
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cyprus festival features 246-foot kebab
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A festival in Cyprus took aim at a Guinness World Record by serving up a sheftalia -- a traditional sausage kebab -- measuring 246 feet long.
Exotic caracal cat captured in Chicago suburb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Exotic caracal cat captured in Chicago suburb
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An exotic caracal cat seen wandering loose in a Chicago suburb for the past few days was safely captured by animal control officers, authorities said.
Minnesota farmer's 2,471-pound pumpkin wins world championship
Odd News // 1 day ago
Minnesota farmer's 2,471-pound pumpkin wins world championship
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a 2,471-pound squash he dubbed Rudy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb
Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb
Mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches
Mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches
Missouri museum opens 100-year-old time capsule
Missouri museum opens 100-year-old time capsule
Exotic caracal cat captured in Chicago suburb
Exotic caracal cat captured in Chicago suburb
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement