Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A canine-loving Canadian broke a Guinness World Record by taking 38 dogs on a single walk for over half a mile.

Mitchell Rudy led a pack of 38 leashed pooches on a .6-mile walk to break the Guinness World Record for the most dogs walked simultaneously by an individual.

The previous record of 36 dogs was set in Goesan, South Korea.

The dogs participating in Rudy's attempt were provided by the Korean K9 Rescue shelter.

"All of these dogs, some of them are from the puppy mill industry, some of them are from former meat harvesting areas," Rudy told GWR. "These are dogs that have been rescued by KK9R but also other agencies inside of Korea. There's a lot of stigma around rescues. They're great animals, they deserve a good home, they just need a little bit of love."

Rudy said his record attempt was aimed at promoting dog adoption.

"We wanted to do something that made these dogs be the champions that they are," he said. "These are good dogs, they deserve homes."