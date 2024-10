A South Carolina woman said her loyalty to the South Carolina University Gamecocks led to her winning a $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket bearing the team's logo. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her loyalty to her favorite college team earned her a $200,000 lottery jackpot. The Upstate woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she visited the Walmart on Highway 14 in Simpsonville with the intention of buying two scratch-off lottery tickets: Carolina Jackpot, which has a South Carolina University theme, and Clemson Jackpot, which bears the logo of Clemson University.

The player said she discovered she only had enough change to buy one ticket, so she went with her favorite team, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

"I'm a Carolina fan for life," the woman professed.

The ticket turned out to be a $200,000 winner.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "It means even more to be a Carolina fan now."

The winner said her prize money will allow her to pay off her house.