Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A festival in Cyprus took aim at a Guinness World Record by serving up a sheftalia -- a traditional sausage kebab -- measuring 246 feet long.

The St. Lazarus and his Little Friend Savvas festival, an annual charity event honoring St. Lazarus, featured a team of cooks creating the massive kebab in the hopes of setting a world record for the largest sheftalia.

The event, which more than 150 organizations and institutions participated in, raised money for charities including the St. Lazarus Center for People with Disabilities.

The 246-foot sheftalia required a team of about 30 people to lift.