Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Environmental authorities in Canada are trying to solve the mystery of unidentified white blobs that have been washing up on Newfoundland beaches.

The white masses, which range in size from a coin to a dinner plate, started showing up on area beaches in September, and locals shared photos of the unidentified objects in the Beachcombers of Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook group.

Some suggested the blobs could be ambergris or another fluid originating from a whale, but opinions are split.

Environment and Climate Change Canada officials said to CBS News the "mystery substance" is under investigation.

"An answer would be nice. It's not often you find something that stumps people who know this place and these waters," resident Dave McGrath told The Guardian.