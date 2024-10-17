Trending
Odd News
Oct. 17, 2024 / 2:29 PM

Cat living at London ambulance station spared from eviction

By Ben Hooper
A cat named Defib was spared from eviction at the London Ambulance Service Station where he has lived for 16 years. Photo by Defib The Cat/Change.org
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A rescue cat who has lived at a London ambulance station for 16 years was spared from an announced eviction after a public outcry that included a petition with more than 62,000 signatures.

Staff at the London Ambulance Service's Walthamstow station rescued Defib the cat as a kitten 16 years ago, and he has lived there ever since.

A Change.org petition started by staff said Defib was "under threat of eviction" following a "change of local management at London Ambulance Service."

The petition, which argued the 16-year-old cat should be allowed to remain, gained more than 62,000 signatures from supporters.

Local Member of Parliament Stella Creasy was among those voicing support for Defib on social media.

"Defib the cat facing a no fault eviction from Walthamstow's ambulance base -- hard to see why given he's lived there for 16 years happily and helps staff cope with a stressful job," she wrote, asking for Health Secretary Wes Streeting to step in to help the feline.

The petition's author announced Thursday that officials have decided to let Defib stay.

"With all your help, love and kindness a decision has been made to let me stay in my beloved home with my amazing friends. Thanks so much for giving one small cat such a huge voice. I cannot express how grateful I am. Nose boops for all," the update said.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of the London Ambulance Service, confirmed the decision, writing on social media: "I have listened to the views of the public and many of our staff and we have now agreed that Defib can remain at Walthamstow Ambulance Station. Defib is much-loved by staff at Walthamstow Ambulance Station and evidently, he has won the hearts of the public, too."

