Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 16, 2024 / 11:32 AM

Wandering Arctic fox captured in Oregon, origins unclear

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Oregon said a small, white animal spotted earlier this month in Portland was safely captured and positively identified as an Arctic fox.

The Bird Alliance of Oregon said the female Arctic fox was brought into its Wildlife Care Center, but officials still do not know how she ended up in the Portland area.

Advertisement

"Arctic foxes don't naturally occur in Oregon, so this species is considered an exotic animal here," rescuers wrote on social media. "Its native habitat is in the far north in places like Greenland, Svalbard, northern Russia, Canada and Alaska."

Rescuers said the fox's behavior is consistent with a life in captivity.

"The fox doesn't show a species appropriate fear response to people, and was actually approaching humans when rescued," the post said. "We believe the fox either accidentally escaped from captivity or was intentionally dumped by the people who illegally held her."

Advertisement

The animal was said to be healthy, aside from being dehydrated and "just a little thin."

"We're keeping her fed, hydrated, and providing enrichment while the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife determines next steps," officials wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ohio officer 'attacked' by giant inflatable pumpkin
Odd News // 47 minutes ago
Ohio officer 'attacked' by giant inflatable pumpkin
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer attempting to wrangle a runaway inflatable pumpkin in the middle of a residential road was "attacked" by the decoration and ended up engulfed.
Bear visits University of Montana campus, follows student
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bear visits University of Montana campus, follows student
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Police at the University of Montana issued an alert Tuesday morning to warn students and faculty of a bear wandering the campus.
Missouri man gets called into work, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Missouri man gets called into work, wins $1 million lottery prize
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said getting called into work on his day off ended up being a lucky turn of events when he scored a $1 million lottery prize.
Snake shows up in Dodgers' dugout during NLCS Game 2
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Snake shows up in Dodgers' dugout during NLCS Game 2
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The most surprising play in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series happened off the field, when a snake was found in the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout.
Steel chestnut plunges World Conker Championships into controversy
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Steel chestnut plunges World Conker Championships into controversy
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The unusual British sport of conkers has erupted into controversy after the winner of the men's title at this year's world championships was accused of cheating with a steel chestnut.
Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Chicago suburb are being warned to keep an eye out for a caracal, a species of wild cat native to Asia and Africa.
Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she initially thought she was being scammed when she received a phone call telling her she had won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery drawing.
Florida man returns home after Milton to find alligator in his pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida man returns home after Milton to find alligator in his pool
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man returned home after three days of sheltering from Hurricane Milton to find an alligator swimming laps in his pool.
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A baby born in the parking lot of his parents' favorite microbrewery in Michigan was named after the business, which in turn created a special brew to honor the newborn.
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Indian man showed off his miniature engineering skills by crafting the world's smallest washing machine, measuring just 1.28 inches by 1.32 inches by 1.52 inches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb
Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Steel chestnut plunges World Conker Championships into controversy
Steel chestnut plunges World Conker Championships into controversy
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement