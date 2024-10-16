Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a 2,471-pound squash he dubbed Rudy.

Travis Gienger, of Nowthen, traveled with his gargantuan gourd to the competition in Half Moon Day, Calif., where it was placed on a massive scale and dubbed the heaviest in the contest.

The win marked Gieger's fourth top-spot win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

In the 2023 contest, Gieger's 2,749-pound pumpkin, named Michael Jordan, took the top spot, as well as the Guinness World Record for heaviest pumpkin.