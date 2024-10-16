View this post on Instagram A post shared by Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival & Weigh-Off (@hmbpumpkinfest) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a 2,471-pound squash he dubbed Rudy. Travis Gienger, of Nowthen, traveled with his gargantuan gourd to the competition in Half Moon Day, Calif., where it was placed on a massive scale and dubbed the heaviest in the contest. Advertisement The win marked Gieger's fourth top-spot win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. In the 2023 contest, Gieger's 2,749-pound pumpkin, named Michael Jordan, took the top spot, as well as the Guinness World Record for heaviest pumpkin. Read More World's largest pair of jeans measures 250 feet long Wandering Arctic fox captured in Oregon, origins unclear Ohio officer 'attacked' by giant inflatable pumpkin