A Chinese textile company broke the Guinness World Record for the largest pair of jeans. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Chinese textile company assembled a team of more than 30 garment makers to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pair of jeans. The garment makers with Yixing Textile Co. in Yulin City spent 18 days working to create the massive pants, which measure 250 feet, 5 inches long and have a waist circumference of 190 feet, 10 inches. Advertisement

The jeans feature 18,044 feet of denim fabric, 25 feet and 59 inches of zipper and a 3-foot, 94 inch stainless steel button.

The tremendous trousers weigh in at a staggering 7,936.64 pounds.