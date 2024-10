Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer attempting to wrangle a runaway inflatable pumpkin in the middle of a residential road was "attacked" by the decoration and ended up engulfed.

A dashboard camera video shared by the Bay Village Police Department shows an officer arriving at the scene near Wolf Road and Saddler Road to find the "runaway pumpkin" in the middle of the roadway.

The video shows the officer attempt to move the pumpkin, but instead ends up engulfed by the giant inflatable.

The department joked the officer was "attacked" by the "Halloween display."

"Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event," the post said. "Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner."