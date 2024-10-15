Missouri man gets called into work, wins $1 million lottery prize

|Advertisement
"They called me in because they needed some help," the player said. "And I had to stop to put gas in the car. So I picked up one of those tickets."
The man selected a 500X ticket and scratched it off at his desk later in the day, revealing a $1 million prize.
The player ended up calling his wife to come in and verify what he was seeing.
"Once I saw it, I was just like, 'Wait a minute,'" his wife recalled.
The player said he was equally shocked.
"I couldn't believe it," he said. "Until I got to the [lottery] office, I wasn't even sure if it was real."