Oct. 15, 2024 / 4:12 PM

Missouri man gets called into work, wins $1 million lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Missouri man who was called into work on his day off stopped at a gas station along the way and won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Missouri man who was called into work on his day off stopped at a gas station along the way and won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said getting called into work on his day off ended up being a lucky turn of events when he scored a $1 million lottery prize.

The Perry County man told Missouri Lottery officials he headed to work but needed gas, so he stopped on the way at Casey's in Perryville.

"They called me in because they needed some help," the player said. "And I had to stop to put gas in the car. So I picked up one of those tickets."

The man selected a 500X ticket and scratched it off at his desk later in the day, revealing a $1 million prize.

The player ended up calling his wife to come in and verify what he was seeing.

"Once I saw it, I was just like, 'Wait a minute,'" his wife recalled.

The player said he was equally shocked.

"I couldn't believe it," he said. "Until I got to the [lottery] office, I wasn't even sure if it was real."

