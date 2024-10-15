Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Chicago suburb are being warned to keep an eye out for a caracal, a species of wild cat native to Asia and Africa.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department said the caracal has been spotted in recent days near the Hilldale Golf Course, and investigators have yet to determine where it came from.

"The village is currently working with local and federal agencies for proper removal," the department said on social media. "We ask that you do not attempt to feed this animal."

Officials hope to find the caracal a new home at a zoo or wildlife rescue facility.

"As always, our first priority is the safety of the residents of Hoffman Estates and the community. If you come across this animal, please use caution. If anyone knows the whereabouts or owner of this animal, please call 911," the post said.