Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 15, 2024 / 1:02 PM

Exotic caracal cat on the loose in Chicago suburb

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Residents of a Chicago suburb are being warned to keep an eye out for a caracal, a species of wild cat native to Asia and Africa.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department said the caracal has been spotted in recent days near the Hilldale Golf Course, and investigators have yet to determine where it came from.

Advertisement

"The village is currently working with local and federal agencies for proper removal," the department said on social media. "We ask that you do not attempt to feed this animal."

Officials hope to find the caracal a new home at a zoo or wildlife rescue facility.

"As always, our first priority is the safety of the residents of Hoffman Estates and the community. If you come across this animal, please use caution. If anyone knows the whereabouts or owner of this animal, please call 911," the post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Snake shows up in Dodgers' dugout during NLCS Game 2
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
Snake shows up in Dodgers' dugout during NLCS Game 2
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The most surprising play in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series happened off the field, when a snake was found in the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout.
Steel chestnut plunges World Conker Championships into controversy
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Steel chestnut plunges World Conker Championships into controversy
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The unusual British sport of conkers has erupted into controversy after the winner of the men's title at this year's world championships was accused of cheating with a steel chestnut.
Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she initially thought she was being scammed when she received a phone call telling her she had won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery drawing.
Florida man returns home after Milton to find alligator in his pool
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida man returns home after Milton to find alligator in his pool
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man returned home after three days of sheltering from Hurricane Milton to find an alligator swimming laps in his pool.
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A baby born in the parking lot of his parents' favorite microbrewery in Michigan was named after the business, which in turn created a special brew to honor the newborn.
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Indian man showed off his miniature engineering skills by crafting the world's smallest washing machine, measuring just 1.28 inches by 1.32 inches by 1.52 inches.
Owl perches on Christmas tree inside historic Georgia mansion
Odd News // 1 day ago
Owl perches on Christmas tree inside historic Georgia mansion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An animal enforcement officer was summoned to an historic mansion in Georgia where an owl flew in through an open window and took up residence atop a stored Christmas tree.
British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins
Odd News // 4 days ago
British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A zoo in England announced the hatching of two baby African penguin chicks in what is being hailed as an important step for the conservation of the endangered species.
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Odd News // 4 days ago
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The British farm that holds the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin mosaic unveiled this year's gourd art, a tribute to the new film "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man spent nearly 23 hours going up and down the stairs in his home to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to ascend and descend the height of Mount Everest on stairs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer
Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'
Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'
Florida man returns home after Milton to find alligator in his pool
Florida man returns home after Milton to find alligator in his pool
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement