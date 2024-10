A bear wandered onto the University of Montana campus and followed a student for a short time Tuesday morning. Photo by Pixabay.com

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Police at the University of Montana issued an alert Tuesday morning to warn students and faculty of a bear wandering the campus. The University of Montana Police Department's alert, sent at 5:09 a.m., revealed the bear was first spotted near a bike rack outside Craig Hall. Advertisement

Police said the bear had followed a student for a short time, but did not act aggressively during the encounter.

Officers located the bear near the Elrod, Craig, Duniway Courtyard and asked all students, faculty and members of the public to steer clear of the area until the bear can be removed from campus.