Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The most surprising play in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series happened off the field, when a snake was found in the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout.

Brent Honeywell, the Dodgers' relief pitcher, said he walked into the dugout during the fifth inning and spotted the small serpent nearby.

"I was hoping it was a rally snake. We pushed some [runs] across after that," Honeywell told MLB.com.

The Dodgers, who were down by six runs at the time of the snake discovery, ended up still losing to the New York Mets 7-3.

The snake was wrapped in a towel and carried off by a member of the grounds crew.

"We've had Snakes on a Plane, Snakes on a Train and the latest Hollywood hit: Snake in the Dugout," Fox Sports play-by-play commentator Joe Davis quipped.

Honeywell said it was far from the most unusual thing he has encountered in a baseball -- in 2015, when he was a prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays' system, he and his teammates encountered a 10-foot alligator in the clubhouse ahead of an away game in Port Charlotte, Fla.