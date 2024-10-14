Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'

|Advertisement
"I got a voicemail from the Michigan Lottery telling me I won a $100,000 second chance prize, and I thought it was a scam," Hawkins said. "I have only scanned tickets for the $300,000,000 Extraordinaire second chance a few times, so I thought there was no way it could be real.
"When I called the Lottery back, an employee confirmed my prize, and that's when it hit me that it was real."
Hawkins said her winnings will fund a tropical vacation.
"Now that I have claimed my prize, I feel like I can start to really bask in the fun and excitement of winning," she said.