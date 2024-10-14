Trending
Oct. 14, 2024 / 5:15 PM

Michigan woman thought $100,000 lottery win was 'a scam'

By Ben Hooper
Jami Hawkins said she initially thought a phone call about her $100,000 lottery prize was a scam. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she initially thought she was being scammed when she received a phone call telling her she had won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery drawing.

Port Huron resident Jami Hawkins, 42, told Michigan Lottery officials she was skeptical when she listened to a voicemail from lottery officials saying she had won $100,000 from a drawing she entered by using the Michigan Lottery app to scan her non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire tickets.

"I got a voicemail from the Michigan Lottery telling me I won a $100,000 second chance prize, and I thought it was a scam," Hawkins said. "I have only scanned tickets for the $300,000,000 Extraordinaire second chance a few times, so I thought there was no way it could be real.

"When I called the Lottery back, an employee confirmed my prize, and that's when it hit me that it was real."

Hawkins said her winnings will fund a tropical vacation.

"Now that I have claimed my prize, I feel like I can start to really bask in the fun and excitement of winning," she said.

