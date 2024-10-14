Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 11:48 AM

World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Indian man showed off his miniature engineering skills by crafting the world's smallest washing machine, measuring just 1.28 inches by 1.32 inches by 1.52 inches.

Guinness World Records confirmed Sebin Saji's washing machine, which is smaller than a Tamagotchi digital pet, is the smallest in the world.

In order to qualify for the record, Saji had to demonstrate that his washing machine was functional and could run a full cycle -- wash, rinse and spin.

The washing machine, which Saji needed special digital calipers to measure, weighs in at just .88 ounces -- slightly more than two Oreo cookies.

