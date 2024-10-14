Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 14, 2024 / 1:20 PM

Baby born in microbrewery parking lot honored with special beer

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A baby born in the parking lot of his parents' favorite microbrewery in Michigan was named after the business, which in turn created a special brew to honor the newborn.

Aaron and Kyle Baker were on their way from Vicksburg to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo on the baby's due date when they realized they would not make it in time.

Advertisement

They called for an ambulance and pulled over into the parking lot at One Well Brewing, which happens to be their favorite microbrewery, and baby Forrest Wells Baker was born mere moments later.

"We've been joking that Forrest just wanted to swing by for a quick beer on the way to the hospital, just like his dad would," Kyle Baker told MLive. "When people first heard, everybody thought we were just sitting in here having a beer when I went into labor."

One Well Brewing celebrated baby Forrest Wells' arrival by coming up with a blood orange blonde ale, which his parents were invited to come help mix at the brewery. The beer, aptly named Special Delivery, is due to be tapped later this month.

Advertisement

One Well owner Chris O'Neill joked that while it will be another 21 years before baby Forrest Wells can enjoy a pint, his arrival might earn him "free beer for life."

"The One Well Promise, have a baby in the parking lot, the baby gets free beer for life," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World's smallest washing machine is smaller than a Tamagotchi
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Indian man showed off his miniature engineering skills by crafting the world's smallest washing machine, measuring just 1.28 inches by 1.32 inches by 1.52 inches.
Owl perches on Christmas tree inside historic Georgia mansion
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Owl perches on Christmas tree inside historic Georgia mansion
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An animal enforcement officer was summoned to an historic mansion in Georgia where an owl flew in through an open window and took up residence atop a stored Christmas tree.
British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins
Odd News // 3 days ago
British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A zoo in England announced the hatching of two baby African penguin chicks in what is being hailed as an important step for the conservation of the endangered species.
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Odd News // 3 days ago
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The British farm that holds the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin mosaic unveiled this year's gourd art, a tribute to the new film "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man spent nearly 23 hours going up and down the stairs in his home to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to ascend and descend the height of Mount Everest on stairs.
S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man working in Michigan decided to skip his trip to the casino and instead won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Workers with a Florida waste management company captured video of the moment an alligator lunged out of Hurricane Milton floodwaters and attacked the tire of their vehicle.
Large snake found 'trespassing' inside Colorado family's home
Odd News // 4 days ago
Large snake found 'trespassing' inside Colorado family's home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A large snake was "cited for trespassing" in Colorado when it was found brazenly slithering through a resident's home.
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Odd News // 4 days ago
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A bright fireball that illuminated the early morning sky over Australia's New South Wales and Queensland is believed to have been a particularly large fireball.
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Odd News // 4 days ago
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based restaurant chain teamed up with its fans to break the Guinness World Record for the most photos of hot dogs uploaded to Instagram in one hour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins
British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement