Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A baby born in the parking lot of his parents' favorite microbrewery in Michigan was named after the business, which in turn created a special brew to honor the newborn.

Aaron and Kyle Baker were on their way from Vicksburg to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo on the baby's due date when they realized they would not make it in time.

They called for an ambulance and pulled over into the parking lot at One Well Brewing, which happens to be their favorite microbrewery, and baby Forrest Wells Baker was born mere moments later.

"We've been joking that Forrest just wanted to swing by for a quick beer on the way to the hospital, just like his dad would," Kyle Baker told MLive. "When people first heard, everybody thought we were just sitting in here having a beer when I went into labor."

One Well Brewing celebrated baby Forrest Wells' arrival by coming up with a blood orange blonde ale, which his parents were invited to come help mix at the brewery. The beer, aptly named Special Delivery, is due to be tapped later this month.

One Well owner Chris O'Neill joked that while it will be another 21 years before baby Forrest Wells can enjoy a pint, his arrival might earn him "free beer for life."

"The One Well Promise, have a baby in the parking lot, the baby gets free beer for life," he said.