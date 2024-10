Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An animal enforcement officer was summoned to an historic mansion in Georgia where an owl flew in through an open window and took up residence atop a stored Christmas tree.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said on social media that Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo responded to Hay House in Macon on a report of an owl that found its way indoors.

She arrived to find the owl perched atop one of the Christmas trees in a storage area of the mansion.

"Galeazzo released the owl unharmed off the balcony and it perched nearby in a magnolia tree," the post said.