Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 11, 2024 / 1:34 PM

British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A zoo in England announced the hatching of two baby African penguin chicks in what is being hailed as an important step for the conservation of the endangered species.

The Hertfordshire Zoo said the chicks hatched in August, and "are already showing signs of independence, swaggering out of the nest earlier than expected for their species."

Advertisement

"This early development is a testament to their healthy and thriving nature," the zoo said in a news release.

The chicks were dubbed Noel and Liam, in honor of the Gallagher brothers from the band Oasis.

"These cheeky little birds have captured the hearts of zookeepers and visitors alike with their mischievous personalities, reminiscent of the legendary Oasis front man brothers," the zoo said.

However, "unlike their musical counterparts, Oasis, who famously split, these penguin chicks have remained inseparable, showcasing a heart warming bond," officials wrote.

The zoo said the "likely and energetic" personalities of Noel and Liam have led to their being nicknamed "the little terrors."

African penguins are listed as an endangered species, with an estimated 40,000 still living in the wild.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The British farm that holds the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin mosaic unveiled this year's gourd art, a tribute to the new film "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man spent nearly 23 hours going up and down the stairs in his home to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to ascend and descend the height of Mount Everest on stairs.
S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man working in Michigan decided to skip his trip to the casino and instead won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Workers with a Florida waste management company captured video of the moment an alligator lunged out of Hurricane Milton floodwaters and attacked the tire of their vehicle.
Large snake found 'trespassing' inside Colorado family's home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Large snake found 'trespassing' inside Colorado family's home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A large snake was "cited for trespassing" in Colorado when it was found brazenly slithering through a resident's home.
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A bright fireball that illuminated the early morning sky over Australia's New South Wales and Queensland is believed to have been a particularly large fireball.
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based restaurant chain teamed up with its fans to break the Guinness World Record for the most photos of hot dogs uploaded to Instagram in one hour.
Grazer wins her second Fat Bear Week in a row
Odd News // 1 day ago
Grazer wins her second Fat Bear Week in a row
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve announced a bear known as Grazer has been named the winner of Fat Bear Week for a second consecutive year.
Crash covers California highway in sweet potatoes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Crash covers California highway in sweet potatoes
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A crash on a California highway caused an hours-long "traffic yam" when one of the vehicles lost its load of sweet potatoes into the roadway.
Man wins $200,000 one day before his birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $200,000 one day before his birthday
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man said a fellow customer at a store inspired him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $200,000 prize one day before his birthday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
N.C. man thanks pumpkin for his $150,000 lottery win
N.C. man thanks pumpkin for his $150,000 lottery win
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement