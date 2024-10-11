British zoo announces hatching of two endangered African penguins

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A zoo in England announced the hatching of two baby African penguin chicks in what is being hailed as an important step for the conservation of the endangered species.

The Hertfordshire Zoo said the chicks hatched in August, and "are already showing signs of independence, swaggering out of the nest earlier than expected for their species."

Advertisement

"This early development is a testament to their healthy and thriving nature," the zoo said in a news release.

The chicks were dubbed Noel and Liam, in honor of the Gallagher brothers from the band Oasis.

"These cheeky little birds have captured the hearts of zookeepers and visitors alike with their mischievous personalities, reminiscent of the legendary Oasis front man brothers," the zoo said.

However, "unlike their musical counterparts, Oasis, who famously split, these penguin chicks have remained inseparable, showcasing a heart warming bond," officials wrote.

The zoo said the "likely and energetic" personalities of Noel and Liam have led to their being nicknamed "the little terrors."

African penguins are listed as an endangered species, with an estimated 40,000 still living in the wild.