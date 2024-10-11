Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The British farm that holds the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin mosaic unveiled this year's gourd art, a tribute to the new film Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

Farmer Ian Nelson of Sunnyfields Farm, near Totton, Hampshire, said the farm's fans voted on the theme for this year's pumpkin mosaic, and 70 percent of votes went to the character played by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's 1988 film and this year's sequel.

The farm posted a video to Facebook showing a time-lapse of how the mosaic was created.

"There are over 10,000 pumpkins and squashes in the mosaic, it took about 50 hours of planning on paper and then we built it in one day with 15 people starting at 9:30 a.m. and finishing at 4:30 p.m.," Nelson told The Portsmouth News.

"All of the pumpkins in the mosaic are naturally colored, a lot of them are edible and they're the same pumpkins we've got around the fields that visitors can pick up, put in their wheelbarrow and buy to take home," he said.

It is not yet clear whether this year's mosaic will take the Guinness World Record from Sunnyfield Farm's 2023 mosaic, which depicted Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. That mosaic covered an area of 2,081 square feet.