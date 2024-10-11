Trending
Oct. 11, 2024

Farm creates massive 'Beetlejuice' pumpkin mosaic

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The British farm that holds the Guinness World Record for largest pumpkin mosaic unveiled this year's gourd art, a tribute to the new film Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

Farmer Ian Nelson of Sunnyfields Farm, near Totton, Hampshire, said the farm's fans voted on the theme for this year's pumpkin mosaic, and 70 percent of votes went to the character played by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton's 1988 film and this year's sequel.

The farm posted a video to Facebook showing a time-lapse of how the mosaic was created.

"There are over 10,000 pumpkins and squashes in the mosaic, it took about 50 hours of planning on paper and then we built it in one day with 15 people starting at 9:30 a.m. and finishing at 4:30 p.m.," Nelson told The Portsmouth News.

"All of the pumpkins in the mosaic are naturally colored, a lot of them are edible and they're the same pumpkins we've got around the fields that visitors can pick up, put in their wheelbarrow and buy to take home," he said.

It is not yet clear whether this year's mosaic will take the Guinness World Record from Sunnyfield Farm's 2023 mosaic, which depicted Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. That mosaic covered an area of 2,081 square feet.

Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Las Vegas man climbs the height of Everest in his own home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man spent nearly 23 hours going up and down the stairs in his home to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to ascend and descend the height of Mount Everest on stairs.
S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man working in Michigan decided to skip his trip to the casino and instead won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Alligator lunges out of Milton floodwaters, bites vehicle's tire
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Workers with a Florida waste management company captured video of the moment an alligator lunged out of Hurricane Milton floodwaters and attacked the tire of their vehicle.
Large snake found 'trespassing' inside Colorado family's home
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Large snake found 'trespassing' inside Colorado family's home
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A large snake was "cited for trespassing" in Colorado when it was found brazenly slithering through a resident's home.
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Suspected meteor lights up the early morning sky over Australia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A bright fireball that illuminated the early morning sky over Australia's New South Wales and Queensland is believed to have been a particularly large fireball.
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Ohio-based eatery breaks world record for hot dog photos
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based restaurant chain teamed up with its fans to break the Guinness World Record for the most photos of hot dogs uploaded to Instagram in one hour.
Grazer wins her second Fat Bear Week in a row
Odd News // 1 day ago
Grazer wins her second Fat Bear Week in a row
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve announced a bear known as Grazer has been named the winner of Fat Bear Week for a second consecutive year.
Crash covers California highway in sweet potatoes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Crash covers California highway in sweet potatoes
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A crash on a California highway caused an hours-long "traffic yam" when one of the vehicles lost its load of sweet potatoes into the roadway.
Man wins $200,000 one day before his birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $200,000 one day before his birthday
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man said a fellow customer at a store inspired him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $200,000 prize one day before his birthday.
Idaho man dribbles basketball blindfolded to earn world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man dribbles basketball blindfolded to earn world record
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Idaho man with the most concurrently-held Guinness World Records titles added another to his name by dribbling a basketball for over an hour while blindfolded.
