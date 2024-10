Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A large snake was "cited for trespassing" in Colorado when it was found brazenly slithering through a resident's home.

"How many cops does it take to wrangle a very large snake out of a community member's home?" the Boulder Police Department said on social media. "It's not the start of a joke, but it is a question some of us asked when we reviewed one of our officer's body worn cameras recently."

The video shows officers locating the snake on the hardwood floor next to the fireplace inside the house.

The snake attempts to flee the law, but ends up secured inside an orange Home Depot bucket.

"The snake was cited for trespassing and released to its natural habitat," the department said.