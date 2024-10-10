S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize

Michael Buckner decided to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets instead of going to the casino and ended up winning $2 million. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man working in Michigan decided to skip his trip to the casino and instead won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Michael Buckner, 58, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his winning ticket from Gladstone Mobil in Gladstone, about 10 miles northeast of Escanaba in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Advertisement

"I live in South Carolina, but I work in Escanaba," Buckner said. "I was trying to decide between going to the casino or buying instant tickets and ended up deciding to buy instant tickets. When I scratched off the $2,000,000 Mega Multiplier game and saw I won $2 million, I didn't think it was real. I called my girlfriend to tell her what I won, but she didn't believe it either. It still hasn't fully sunk in!"

Buckner said his winnings will be used to pay bills, share with his family and give a nice cushion to his savings account.