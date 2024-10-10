S.C. man skips trip to Michigan casino, wins $2M lottery prize

|Advertisement
"I live in South Carolina, but I work in Escanaba," Buckner said. "I was trying to decide between going to the casino or buying instant tickets and ended up deciding to buy instant tickets. When I scratched off the $2,000,000 Mega Multiplier game and saw I won $2 million, I didn't think it was real. I called my girlfriend to tell her what I won, but she didn't believe it either. It still hasn't fully sunk in!"
Buckner said his winnings will be used to pay bills, share with his family and give a nice cushion to his savings account.