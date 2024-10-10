Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Workers with a Florida waste management company captured video of the moment an alligator lunged out of Hurricane Milton floodwaters and attacked the tire of their vehicle.

Dave and Amanda of North Fort Myers Sanitation were driving through floodwaters in the Riverbend neighborhood of North Fort Myers when they had the unusual encounter with the hungry reptile.

They were taking video of the floodwaters when they ended up capturing the moment an alligator lunged out of the deep water covering the road and attempted to clamp its jaws around the vehicle's front tire.

The duo drove away from the scene and the tire did not appear to be badly damaged by the gator's sharp teeth.