Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man spent nearly 23 hours going up and down the stairs in his home to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to ascend and descend the height of Mount Everest on stairs.

Sean Greasley had to climb -- and descend -- a distance of 29,031 feet and 5.5 inches on the stairs in his home to match the height of the world's tallest mountain.

Advertisement

He livestreamed his attempt on YouTube, finishing after 22 hours, 57 minutes and 2 seconds.

"I decided to break this record because nobody has done this before, not from sea level anyway," Greasley told Guinness World Records. "I wanted to raise money for suicide prevention, so I figured I would combine these two goals into one major goal. We were nearing the end of COVID-19 and I was having a lot of mental problems and issues, which is why this charity is very close to my heart."

Greasley added in some of his own rules during the attempt, including never touching the banister while on the stairs, since "you wouldn't have that on Everest."