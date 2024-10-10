1 of 2 | Cincinnti-based Skyline Chili broke a Guinness World Record for the most hot dog photos uploaded to Instagram in one hour. Photo courtesy of Skyline Chili/Instagram

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based restaurant chain teamed up with its fans to break the Guinness World Record for the most photos of hot dogs uploaded to Instagram in one hour. Cincinnati-based Skyline Chili celebrated its 75th anniversary by taking on the record-breaking challenge with the help of fans using the hashtag #SkylineChiliWorldRecord.

The goal set by Guinness World Records was 500 wiener photos, and that number was more than doubled during the 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday window.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed there were enough qualifying photos to take the record, although the official final number is still being calculated.

The first 250 Instagram users to participate in the challenge were rewarded with $15 Skyline Chili gift cards, and all participants were entered into a drawing for the chance to win 500 free cheese coney dogs, aka chili dogs.

Skyline's anniversary was also celebrated by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who wrote on social media: "75 years of @Skyline_Chili time! Happy Birthday and thank you for all of the ways you serve our city."

