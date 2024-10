Michael Henrichs won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought one day before his birthday. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man said a fellow customer at a store inspired him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $200,000 prize one day before his birthday. Springfield resident Michael Henrichs told Nebraska Lottery officials he was at the B&D Pit Stop on Platteview Roa in Springfield when he saw another customer buying lottery tickets and decided to get a scratch-off for himself. Advertisement

He selected a $20 Titanium 20s ticket and was shocked to see his prize.

"At first I thought I'd won $20, but I kept scratching," he said. "Then maybe a $200 win. Then I saw the comma."

Henrichs ended up scoring a $200,000 prize one day before his birthday. He said it was also the 30-year anniversary of the day he bought his house.

"This is a very welcome birthday present," he said.

He said his winnings will go toward home improvement projects and traveling.