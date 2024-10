Mike Jack broke a Guinness World Record by eating 2 pounds and 7 ounces of hot sauce in three minutes. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Canadian speed-eater added another world record to his name by eating 2 pounds and 7 ounces of hot sauce in three minutes. Mike Jack, who holds multiple Guinness World Records titles for speed-eating and drinking, broke the record for the most hot sauce eaten in three minutes on the same day that he broke the record for the fastest time to drink a Capri Sun (paper straw) at Guinness World Records headquarters in London. Advertisement

Jack used a spoon to eat 2 pounds and 7 ounces of Sriracha hot sauce in the allotted time.

"A lot of people say, 'Your butt must burn a lot after you did that challenge,'" Jack told Guinness World Records. "I've actually never experienced burn-butt before. It's a genetic mutation. It's my super power, I guess."