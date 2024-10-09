Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Washington woman who has been feeding the raccoons near her home for 35 years ended up calling the authorities when she found her home surrounded by nearly 100 of the animals.

The Poulsbo woman told Kitsap County Sheriff's Office deputies she has been giving food to raccoons near her home for about 35 years, and about six weeks ago dozens of the animals suddenly showed up on her property.

"The woman says the raccoons often surround her day and night demanding food," a sheriff's spokesman said in a video posted to social media. "And she says she's been quoted prices as high as $500 per raccoon to trap and relocate them."

Deputies referred the woman to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, which put her in touch with local wildlife control operators to remove the raccoons.

"Feeding raccoons may create undesirable situations for you, your children, neighbors, pets, and the raccoons themselves. Raccoons that are fed by people often lose their fear of humans and may become aggressive when not fed as expected," the Department of Fish and Wildlife's website states.