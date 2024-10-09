Trending
Oct. 9, 2024 / 3:20 PM

Crash covers California highway in sweet potatoes

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A crash on a California highway caused an hours-long "traffic yam" when one of the vehicles lost its load of sweet potatoes into the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol's Merced post said on social media that traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Livingston was brought to a standstill when a crash involving a truck caused the vehicle to drop hundreds of sweet potatoes onto the roadway.

Travelers were advised to find alternate routes while officials worked to clear the tubers from the highway.

Traffic resumed after a clean-up operation that lasted for several hours.

