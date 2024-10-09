Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Idaho man with the most concurrently-held Guinness World Records titles added another to his name by dribbling a basketball for over an hour while blindfolded.

David Rush said his first attempt at dribbling a basketball blindfolded lasted for 1 hour, 55 minutes and 21 seconds, but it was disqualified because he sat in a chair during the attempt.

He made a second attempt, this time in the Guinness-approved standing position.

"It was much harder on my back, and I had less control," Rush said. "Mistakes were easier to make, but I was determined."

The attempt ended after 1 hour, 37 minutes and 2 seconds because Rush's required witnesses had to leave. The time was enough for Rush to clinch the record.