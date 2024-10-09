Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Idaho man with the most concurrently-held Guinness World Records titles added another to his name by dribbling a basketball for over an hour while blindfolded. David Rush said his first attempt at dribbling a basketball blindfolded lasted for 1 hour, 55 minutes and 21 seconds, but it was disqualified because he sat in a chair during the attempt. Advertisement He made a second attempt, this time in the Guinness-approved standing position. "It was much harder on my back, and I had less control," Rush said. "Mistakes were easier to make, but I was determined." The attempt ended after 1 hour, 37 minutes and 2 seconds because Rush's required witnesses had to leave. The time was enough for Rush to clinch the record. Read More David Rush is closing in on the Guinness World Records throne Idaho man walks over 1,100 feet with running lawn mower on his chin David Rush breaks chopstick throwing world record