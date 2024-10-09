Grazer wins her second Fat Bear Week in a row

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve announced a bear known as Grazer has been named the winner of Fat Bear Week for a second consecutive year.

The park said on social media that Grazer, officially designated as bear 128, won her second consecutive competition, beating out other favorites including longtime rival Chunk, No. 32.

Advertisement

"This pudgy sow wins a successful winter in the den for all her hard work raising a cub and feasting on salmon all summer long," the announcement said.

The annual contest, voted on by members of the public, "is a celebration of success and survival. It is a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai's brown bears."

The park said all of the bruins in this year's bracket did an admirable job of packing on the pounds.

"Congrats to all the fat bears in Katmai, and thanks again to the salmon. Without healthy salmon, there would be no healthy, fat bears," officials wrote.